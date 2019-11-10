|
|
Beverly J. Swy
Beverly J. Swy, age 84, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Foundation Park with her family by her side. She was born on April 15, 1935 to Paul E. and Isabel (Shaffner) Schnabel in Toledo. Bev was a graduate of Libbey High School, Class of 1953 and enjoyed meeting with the "Libbey Girls" for their lunches. Bev married the love of her life, Tomas F. Swy on June 2, 1956 and they were inseparable and made many memories together until his passing. She also enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida, golfing and Bev never said "no" to a casino trip or shopping! Her family always looked forward to Christmas with their mom and grandma - she always outdid the holiday!
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Scott (Patti) Swy, Sheryl (Bill) O'Connor and Steven Swy; grandchildren, Sarah Swy-Boeding (Matt), Kristi (Garrett) White, Amber (Zein) Akl, Thomas Swy, Mary Swy and Blake Swy; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tomas F. Swy and siblings, James Schnabel and Elsie Mayer.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the funeral home. The family will also receive guests on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to N.W.O. Chapter - , 480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537.
To leave a special message for Bev's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 10, 2019