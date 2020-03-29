|
Beverly Jane Metcalf
Beverly Jane Metcalf, dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Cleveland November 11, 1926 to Elsie and Harold Watson, she moved to Elmore and later Toledo, entering 4th grade at Nathan Hale School. She attended DeVilbiss High School where she joined the band, playing clarinet. There she met Jim Metcalf who also played clarinet. While Jim served in the Navy during World War II, Beverly took business courses and joined the claims department at Traveler's Insurance. After the war they were married in 1946 at Monroe Street Methodist Church where they sang in the Wesleyan Chorus together for 39 years. Beverly treasured her 52 years of marriage with Jim raising four children together while living in several West Toledo neighborhoods.
Beverly worked part-time at The University of Toledo for many years in the bookstore and registration. An avid fan of University of Toledo sports, she attended season football and basketball games with husband Jim and in later years with her sons. She enjoyed gardening, craft projects and going to yard sales to find special items for her grandchildren. Beverly enjoyed all games, especially card games, learning to play bridge during her retired years. A passionate patriot, she displayed the American flag and supported veteran's groups. Beverly was a voracious reader of magazines and newspapers often sending "clippings" to relatives and friends.
Beverly lived at Swan Creek Retirement Village for 12 years where she enjoyed the "small town" atmosphere, activities, and many DeVilbiss grads for talking sports and sharing memories.
Beverly was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, James Clark Metcalf; and her son, Thomas Martin Metcalf. Beverly is survived by her children who will miss her dearly, Lynne (Terry) Stader of Westford, Massachusetts, Richard (Carolyn) Metcalf and James (Gina) Metcalf of Toledo, Ohio; and by her five loving grandchildren, Emily, Aaron, Angela, Julia, James; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family wants to thank the staff of Swan Creek for their care and support. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be given to Swan Creek Life Care Fund mailed to 5916 Cresthaven Lane, Toledo, OH 43614, or American Legion Post 335 with notation to support Veterans UT Book Fund checks sent to Adjutant Sean Harold, 3236 Drummond Rd. Toledo, OH 43606.
Funeral services will be held Saturday April 4 at 1:30pm at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave, followed by internment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park 4210 W. Central Avenue. While we are currently limiting large gatherings, her family invites you to watch Beverly's funeral service live. Please visit www.ansberg-west.com where a link will be provided on her obituary page. Should you require assistance, please do not hesitate to call the funeral home at 419-472-7633.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020