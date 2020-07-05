1/1
Beverly Jean Gase
1943 - 2020
Beverly Jean Gase

Beverly Jean Gase age 76, of Oregon passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Beverly was born to Daryl Eugene and Edith May (Langlois) Bordner on October 19, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. She was married to her loving husband, Charles Martin Gase, on October 25, 1971, he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Christie Jean (Vince) Swann and Francis Mary (Jason) Wilbarger; step-daughter, Suzanne Mae (Don) Marlow; grandchildren, Tyler Jay Wilbarger; step-grandchildren, Wilbur David Tietsort and Earl David (Kathy) Tietsort; and sister, Cleo (Larry) Snuggs. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Daryl Eugene Bordner and Raymond Eugene Bordner.

A private service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Friends of Pearson Park.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 1, 2020
Charlie so sad to hear of Bev's passing. She was a very loving and caring woman. She was the best thing for you. I hope you remember the good times with her cause I know you had many.
Tim Siwajek
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Dear Charlie, was so sorry to learn about Beverly. She was a very nice lady.
Joyce Lane
Acquaintance
