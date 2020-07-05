Beverly Jean GaseBeverly Jean Gase age 76, of Oregon passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Beverly was born to Daryl Eugene and Edith May (Langlois) Bordner on October 19, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. She was married to her loving husband, Charles Martin Gase, on October 25, 1971, he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Christie Jean (Vince) Swann and Francis Mary (Jason) Wilbarger; step-daughter, Suzanne Mae (Don) Marlow; grandchildren, Tyler Jay Wilbarger; step-grandchildren, Wilbur David Tietsort and Earl David (Kathy) Tietsort; and sister, Cleo (Larry) Snuggs. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Daryl Eugene Bordner and Raymond Eugene Bordner.A private service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Friends of Pearson Park.