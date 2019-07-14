Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Historic Church of St. Patrick
130 Avondale Ave
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
The Historic Church of St. Patrick
130 Avondale Ave
Toledo, OH
Beverly Jean (Miller) Gosbeth


1941 - 2019
Beverly Jean (Miller) Gosbeth Obituary
Beverly Jean Gosbeth

Beverly Jean Gosbeth age 78 passed away July 11, 2019 in Genesis of Perrysburg. Beverly was born February 5, 1941 in Toledo, to George and Carol (McCarthy) Miller. She graduated from Libbey High School in 1959 and married Edward Gosbeth in 1966. She was a secretary for many years and worked for Textile Leather, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Medical College of Ohio, and Proudfoot Associates. She also worked for Maumee City Schools as a custodian.

Surviving are her loving sons, Richard (Audrah) Gosbeth and Daniel (Jacinta) Gosbeth; sisters, Nancy Englehardt, Judy Pitchford and Georgia "Sue" (Rollie) Stevens; brother George "Tom" Miller and grandchildren, Mitchell, Anna, Adelaide and Henry Gosbeth.

Visitation for Beverly will be held Thursday July 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio. Visitation will continue on Friday at 9:00 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Patrick 130 Avondale Ave, Toledo, Ohio where the Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Church with Msgr. Chris Vasko officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Genesis of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019
