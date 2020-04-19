Beverly Jo "Jody" Richardson Beverly Jo (Jody) Richardson On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 as we celebrated Christ rising into Heaven, Heaven received another Angel Risen to Heaven in the person of Beverly Jo (Jody) Richardson. Jody was born March 15, 1953 and was the daughter of Ralph & Velma Hall. Jody was the youngest of four (4) girls in the Hall Family. Jody had been hospitalized at Toledo Hospital since March 02, 2020 with encephalitis and was at Kingston Rehab since March 24, 2020 where she was making a remarkable recovery. Just that afternoon, she was so excited about about coming home in ten days. She was talking with Daryl Richardson, her husband, of 44+ years about coming home to be with not only Daryl, but her 92 year old mother Velma and their two dogs Petey & Jewels. Jody was anxious about opening their camper at Sunny's Campground on May 01, creating the shower & wedding invitations for their son Aaron's upcoming wedding and finishing up all of the wedding plans. God had other plans for Jody and called her to be an Angel in Heaven on the night of Easter. Jody was an avid bowler for over thirty (30) years in the Toledo area and was coached by Daryl's brother Jim (Bopper) Richardson. Jody was a member of the H. Poll Electric Team in the TWBA Queen's Traveling Classic that won three consecutive League Championships in the mid 90's bowling with distinguished bowlers such as Marge Kowalewski, Judy Pryor, Jodi Woessner and Shellie Stone. In 1994, Jody along with teammates Shelly Ditmyer, Mona Tucker, and Glennis Przymierski won the Toledo Team Handicap Championship representing Ansber-West. Jody won a number of TWBA Tournaments including the 2000 Women's City Doubles with Sue Kucinski. In May of 2003, Jody was inducted into the TWBA Hall of Fame for Superior Performance. During Jody's bowling career, Jody's High Average was 208 and she had four Perfect 300 games and a High Series of 788. Jody, along with her husband Daryl were also active in various leagues throughout the Toledo Area and most recently for the past two (2) years were the Co-Sponsor of the Generations Pro Shop Team in the Toledo Traveling Classic. Jody, a True Christian, enjoyed attending Northpoint Church and associating with the great people within the Church community including Mike & Lisa Ballmer & Pastor Brad Wotring. Jody also enjoyed camping at Sunny's Campground from May through October every year with great friends such as Tim & Marleen O'Brien, Bob & Rhonda Aubry, Deb & Adolpho Tomawis, and Aaron & Beth Taylor. Jody also enjoyed traveling, especially with friends like Doug & Carol Young and Scott & Lisa VanDootingh to the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun Mexico. Jody's most prized and treasured memories were her family. Daryl & Jody were blessed to share a child, Aaron Michael Richardson who is now engaged to Natalie Crystal Miller. They will be married on July 18, 2020 with Jody looking down and blessing them on their new journey together. Jody also had two (2) step children from Daryl's previous marriage and she treated them like they were her own children. Jody was preceded in her journey to Heaven by her Dad, Ralph J. Hall (Sarge) in 1991. (I'm sure they are having a good time now talking sports, camping, and bowling as well as all of the Grandchildren). Jody is survived by her 92 year old mother Velma R. Hall; husband, Daryl; their son, Aaron Michael and his fiancee, Natalie Crystal Miller; her step daughter, Wendy Lynn (Russ) Rooker and granddaughter Roxy Mae, as well as her step son, James David Richardson, wife, Michelle and the three (3) grandsons, Jacob Thomas, Spencer Forest, Parker Henry. Also surviving are her three (3) sisters, Sharon (Greg) Szkatulski, Karon (Pat) Lyons, and Bonnie (Gary) Kramer. In Lieu of flowers or the Fundraiser on Facebook, any other contributions can be sent on Behalf of Jody Richardson to Northpoint Church, 3708 West Laskey Road, Toledo Ohio, 43623. Due to the Covid-19 issue that we are all dealing with, a Memorial will be held at a later date once we are allowed to gather together as friends and reminisce about my Wonderful Wife, Best Friend, Lover, Mother, and Grandmother, Jody Richardson. Online condolences to www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.