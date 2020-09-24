Beverly L. Helwig
Beverly L. Helwig, age 82, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. She was born August 24, 1938 in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania to Garfield S. and Helen J. (Fahringer) Helwig. Beverly worked as a clerk for Wise Supermarkets in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania and was a secretary for Jacobs Brothers Gospel Singers in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.
Bev sure was one of a kind. She loved so many & was loved by so many. She had a passion and love for kids. For many families she was a nanny, friend and teacher. She taught them what love and respect was, she taught them about Jesus and His love for them. Bev spent her life giving to others in every way she could.
She loved shopping & would never pass up a garage sale (starbucks coffee in hand). She always found some kind of treasure for her loved ones & was always thinking of others before herself. Anyone who knew Bev loved her for her sweetness and her humor.
Bev was always admired by those she came across and will be dearly missed by so many. She is survived by her brothers, Earl (Deb) Helwig and Donald Helwig; nieces and nephews, Donna, Jennifer, Lisa and Carrie; several great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Bev was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Todd Helwig.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 27th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631), where a memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Swanton Health Care - Activities Fund or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.comweigelfuneralhomes.com