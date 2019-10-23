|
|
Beverly Mae (Cunningham) Mulinix
Beverly entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She wrote that her "heaven is a rolling prairie and a gentle breeze with wild pink roses growing in the tall green grass and a bright blue sky above". She was born on September 19, 1931 in Artesian, SD to Haskell and Olga (Aubry) Cunningham.
Her childhood was in rural Mahnomen, MN, moving to Toledo in 1942. Beverly attended Spring School in Toledo's north end, and after a year at Woodward High School, she graduated in 1949 from Whitney Vocational High School in the Needle Trades department. At the age of 15, she met her future husband, Albert, on a blind date at a picnic in Ottawa Park. They married on September 24, 1949. Shortly after marriage, Beverly's love for country living was realized when they moved to rural Monclova where their children enjoyed the beauty of the land and grass and trees. After marriage, she continued to attend school part time for many years, graduating from the University of Toledo with Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Education. The majority of her teaching career was at Zion Lutheran School, Toledo, for 27 years. Through the church she has kept in contact with many former students who fondly remember her influence on them. After retiring, she served as a substitute teacher in the Anthony Wayne School District. Besides her love of teaching, Beverly had a great love of the outdoors. She maintained a huge vegetable garden, canned jars of tomatoes, froze green beans, and made jelly from the Concord grapes growing on the family homestead in Monclova, where she resided about 70 years. She was a volunteer at the Wolcott House in Maumee, and loved spending time with the seniors at the Monclova Community Center playing cards. She and Albert had seven children and enjoyed 57 loving years together, until his death in 2006.
In addition to her husband, Beverly was preceded in death by two children: son, Rev. Michael Mulinix, and little daughter, Julie; and by her parents. Also preceding her were siblings and their spouses, Wallace (Joyce) Cunningham, Gloria (Art) Gschwind, brother-in-laws, Dale (Mary) Mulinix and Ronald Mulinix; and granddaughter, Sarah Wilson. She is survived by sister, Coral (Cunningham) Mulinix; sons, James (Ellen), Thomas (Carol); and daughters, Faith Bonitz, Shannon (Douglas) Bird, Beth (Floyd) Wilson, and daughter-in-law, Elaine; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Of greatest importance to her was her faith in Jesus Christ and she was a longtime member at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Maumee, and later Hosanna Lutheran, Monclova, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Visitation will be at Maison Dardenne Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. and on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Toledo at 10 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. Family will share memories at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Interment will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Hosanna Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran Church and School. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019