(News story) Beverly Nathan, who brought care to people with AIDS and awareness to the public as executive director of David's House Compassion in an era when those with the condition often were shunned, died Tuesday at her Ottawa Hills home. She was 80.



Mrs. Nathan learned she had cancer in April, 2018, her son, Dan Nathan, said. She had breast cancer in 1996 and 2016.



She closed her career at Advocates for Basic Legal Equality. As director of development for several years, she oversaw fund-raising and did grant writing for ABLE, a nonprofit program that offers legal services to persons with limited income.



"She was super responsible and a good writer and comfortable with all kinds of people," her son said.



"She put others ahead of herself," her son said. "She was very engaging and upbeat and super-smart."



She also was a former interim director of Planned Parenthood of Northwest Ohio, in Toledo.



Mrs. Nathan was best known for her roles with David's House from the late 1980s until 1997, most of which as executive director. She helped oversee renovation of the former St. Stanislaus rectory into a place where people with AIDS could spend their last days.



AIDS affected mostly gay men and intravenous drug users, and those who became ill often were confronted with stigma - rejection by family, by employers, by some health-care professionals.



"We're not talking [about] polio or little children," Mrs. Nathan told a Rotary Club luncheon in 1990. "AIDS is still a pretty controversial subject."



And it was a near-certain death sentence then, she told the group, in which someone with full-blown AIDS would likely live no more than three years.



"We knew very little about AIDS at the time," said Rusty Bailey, who joined his wife, Elaine as a residence manager at David's House on Detroit Avenue.



"She was passionate about what she did. She taught us how to do it, with love and with such compassion and honesty and integrity and to never back down. She taught me to give a little bit more, how to ask all the right questions, and how to give people the opportunity to have fun while dying."



That meant making sure a resident who wanted to see Billy Ray Cyrus in concert had a chance to. It meant festive Christmas parties with good food and joyful music - including gospel choirs singing on the stair.



Mrs. Nathan reminded staff that residents "needed us to be their family, and we were," Mr. Bailey said.



In 1994, Mrs. Nathan was among six Ohioans nominated for an award from the Caring Institute in Washington. She was a founding member of the Ohio AIDS Housing Coalition.



Mrs. Nathan stepped down from David's House in 1997, as she recovered from cancer. The AIDS service organization had stopped offering in-patient care in 2003 and closed in 2004.



She was born Dec. 6, 1938, in Wichita, Kan., to Eloise and Elliott Levand. She went to the University of Oklahoma, where she met her husband, Vincent Nathan, who was studying English literature.



"One of the things that impressed me so much, keeping in mind that when we met we were 17 and 18: He read poetry to me," Mrs. Nathan told The Blade after her husband's death.



The family in 1963 moved to Toledo, and her husband taught law at the University of Toledo. She was a stay-at-home mother for several years. From the late 1970s into the 1980s, she was a co-owner of Bellissimo, a gift shop the the Cricket West shopping center that offered treasures from around the world.



She later returned to school and received a degree in nursing.



She and her husband married April 1, 1959. Mr. Nathan, a lawyer and law professor, died Nov. 8, 2017.



Surviving are her son, Dan Nathan; daughter, Nancy Jacobson, and four grandchildren.



Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral home.



