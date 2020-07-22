1/
Beverly Rita Frosh
1946 - 2020
Beverly Rita Frosh

On Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., Beverly Rita Frosh exchanged mortality for immortality. Born on August 1, 1946, to the late Vollie and Hortense Frosh. She lived a productive life and encouraged many.

She leaves to mourn her passing a son, Joshua Lee Frosh; 2 grandsons; 4 brothers, Vollie Edward (Martha) Frosh, Victor Preston (Lynn) Frosh, Vincent Tod Frosh, Vonce Lee Frosh; nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial service will be at Truth in Jesus Church, 3525 Monroe Street, Toledo Ohio, 43606 at 11:00 a.m., Overseer Pastor Geneva Babe.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
