Home

POWERED BY

Services
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
For more information about
B.G. Woodham
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Tryon Estates Chapel at Tryon Estates
617 Laurel Lake Dr.
Columbus, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for B.G. Woodham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B.G. "Woody" Woodham Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
B.G. "Woody" Woodham Jr. Obituary
B.G. "Woody" Jr. Woodham

Columbus, NC--B.G. "Woody" Woodham Jr., husband of the late Joan Morrison Woodham, passed away March 22, 2019 in Columbus, NC. Born September 2, 1927 in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late B.G. Woodham Sr. and Margaret Evans Woodham. He is survived by daughter Barbara Lochen (Stephen) of Scottsdale, AZ; son Douglas Woodham (Dalya Inhaber) of New York, NY; sister Nan Alexander (Glynn) Georgetown, SC; cousin Dettie Piper (Carl) of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Abigail, Elizabeth and Mitchell.

Woody's life of service began at age 14 when he became an Eagle Scout. Accepted to Clemson University and the ROTC program, he rose from Private to Cadet Captain and Company Commander, selected to join the elite Senior Platoon precision military drill unit; he graduated with a degree in Architecture. He had the distinct honor of serving in the Navy in World War II, as well as the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Wright Patterson Air Force Base is where Woody met and fell in love with his future wife, Judy Morrison. They became engaged and were planning to marry, when the Air Force issued orders to deploy to Japan for 2-years. Assigned to Misawa Air Force Base, 400 miles north of Tokyo, Judy sailed to Japan and they were married March 20, 1953. Their daughter Barbara was born in Tokyo a year later.

It was in Tryon, NC where Woody's call to service truly flourished volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, the Polk County Community Foundation, Foothills Equestrian Nature Center (FENCE), Tryon Hikers, Second Wind Hall of Fame, the Clemson Foundation Board, St. Luke's Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees and as mediator at the Foothills Mediation Center.

"Tryon has been wonderful and extremely welcoming to both Judy and me. We have tried to return the favor by giving back to the community that's been so generous to us. We are very thankful for the opportunity to live in this amazing place." -Woody Woodham

The family is grateful to all who cared for and appreciated Woody in life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd, Forest City, NC 28043.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Tryon Estates Chapel at Tryon Estates, 617 Laurel Lake Dr., Columbus, NC 28722.

A reception will immediately follow the service.

An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com

McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Tryon, North Carolina

Published in The Blade on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
Download Now