Columbus, NC--B.G. "Woody" Woodham Jr., husband of the late Joan Morrison Woodham, passed away March 22, 2019 in Columbus, NC. Born September 2, 1927 in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late B.G. Woodham Sr. and Margaret Evans Woodham. He is survived by daughter Barbara Lochen (Stephen) of Scottsdale, AZ; son Douglas Woodham (Dalya Inhaber) of New York, NY; sister Nan Alexander (Glynn) Georgetown, SC; cousin Dettie Piper (Carl) of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Abigail, Elizabeth and Mitchell.



Woody's life of service began at age 14 when he became an Eagle Scout. Accepted to Clemson University and the ROTC program, he rose from Private to Cadet Captain and Company Commander, selected to join the elite Senior Platoon precision military drill unit; he graduated with a degree in Architecture. He had the distinct honor of serving in the Navy in World War II, as well as the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.



Wright Patterson Air Force Base is where Woody met and fell in love with his future wife, Judy Morrison. They became engaged and were planning to marry, when the Air Force issued orders to deploy to Japan for 2-years. Assigned to Misawa Air Force Base, 400 miles north of Tokyo, Judy sailed to Japan and they were married March 20, 1953. Their daughter Barbara was born in Tokyo a year later.



It was in Tryon, NC where Woody's call to service truly flourished volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, the Polk County Community Foundation, Foothills Equestrian Nature Center (FENCE), Tryon Hikers, Second Wind Hall of Fame, the Clemson Foundation Board, St. Luke's Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees and as mediator at the Foothills Mediation Center.



"Tryon has been wonderful and extremely welcoming to both Judy and me. We have tried to return the favor by giving back to the community that's been so generous to us. We are very thankful for the opportunity to live in this amazing place." -Woody Woodham



The family is grateful to all who cared for and appreciated Woody in life.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd, Forest City, NC 28043.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Tryon Estates Chapel at Tryon Estates, 617 Laurel Lake Dr., Columbus, NC 28722.



A reception will immediately follow the service.



