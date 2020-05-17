Bilal Mohamed Rabai
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bilal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bilal Mohamed Rabai

10/11/1958 - 5/6/2020

Bilal Mohamed Rabai, age 61, of Watkinsville, Georgia, passed from this earth to heaven on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was in the middle of a brave recovery from heart surgery. His last days were filled with love and hope for the future.

The first child of Amneh Kobeissi and Mohamed Rabai, Bilal was born on October 11, 1958, in Bo, Sierra Leone, West Africa. He was educated at boarding school in Lebanon and then joined his family's business in the Central African Republic. In 1989, he married Mary Stedwill and immigrated to Toledo, Ohio. Bilal became a Registered Nurse, BSN and later earned his MSN and MBA degrees. During his career, he and his family also lived in Winchester, Virginia; Hudson, Ohio; Chanhassen, Minnesota; and finally settled in Watkinsville, where Bilal was Director of Surgical Services at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, Georgia, for the last seven years.

Bilal was the loving husband of Mary. He was the calm big brother of siblings Samir (Lama), Suzanne (Hussein), and Ghozaya. He was the devoted father of Hadi (Fafi), Nour (Carol), Stephen, Jeffery, Jacob, Amani, Andre, and Jean-Luc. Bilal's great joy was spending time with his five grandchildren, Alissar, Mila, Naia, Elliana, and Reign.

Our family is grateful for the skill, dedication, and compassion of Bilal's colleagues at St. Mary's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospice House. Because of the current health emergency, there will be a graveside burial for the immediate family only. Our grief joins that of so many people throughout the world who have lost their loved ones during this time. We are comforted by our family, our friends, and by God's strength that never, ever goes away.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 16, 2020
Dear Mary and family,
our hearts break for you as we learn of the loss you have suffered for this time. It is never easy and made more difficult to happen during Covid-19. The world has lost a wonderful man, and you will miss him every day until you can reunite with each other, and with Jesus! Our prayers are with you all as you greive!
Linda Goeke
May 16, 2020
My heart aches for your loss. Huge hugs, peace, prayers and light for you and your family. Much love
Fran Cooper
May 15, 2020
Bilal was the calm in the midst of chaos. I truly enjoyed working with him back in the day on 4B at St.Vs. My condolences to the family. May you find peace in this difficult time.
Kerri Rahman
Coworker
May 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. I loved working alongside Bilal at St V's in Toledo Ohio. Thoughts are with you during this difficult time
Jacque Redding
May 14, 2020
My condolences to the family on the loss of husband, father, grandfather and co-worker.
May 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Hussein sadek
Family
May 13, 2020
Mary and family.....shock are the words I have to share.......So sorry for your loss.....God go with you and the family on your journey of grief....call if there is anything we can help you with. Be sure to connect when you might be near Chanhassen.....612-581-6686 Joel......
Joel Jenkins
May 13, 2020
Mary, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for comfort for all of you.
Laura
Friend
May 13, 2020
Sending love to the entire family during these difficult times ahead. Bill you were a wonderful boss and friend- you will be missed
Amanda Lockman Pierce
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved