Dear Mary and family,
our hearts break for you as we learn of the loss you have suffered for this time. It is never easy and made more difficult to happen during Covid-19. The world has lost a wonderful man, and you will miss him every day until you can reunite with each other, and with Jesus! Our prayers are with you all as you greive!
Bilal Mohamed Rabai
10/11/1958 - 5/6/2020
Bilal Mohamed Rabai, age 61, of Watkinsville, Georgia, passed from this earth to heaven on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was in the middle of a brave recovery from heart surgery. His last days were filled with love and hope for the future.
The first child of Amneh Kobeissi and Mohamed Rabai, Bilal was born on October 11, 1958, in Bo, Sierra Leone, West Africa. He was educated at boarding school in Lebanon and then joined his family's business in the Central African Republic. In 1989, he married Mary Stedwill and immigrated to Toledo, Ohio. Bilal became a Registered Nurse, BSN and later earned his MSN and MBA degrees. During his career, he and his family also lived in Winchester, Virginia; Hudson, Ohio; Chanhassen, Minnesota; and finally settled in Watkinsville, where Bilal was Director of Surgical Services at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, Georgia, for the last seven years.
Bilal was the loving husband of Mary. He was the calm big brother of siblings Samir (Lama), Suzanne (Hussein), and Ghozaya. He was the devoted father of Hadi (Fafi), Nour (Carol), Stephen, Jeffery, Jacob, Amani, Andre, and Jean-Luc. Bilal's great joy was spending time with his five grandchildren, Alissar, Mila, Naia, Elliana, and Reign.
Our family is grateful for the skill, dedication, and compassion of Bilal's colleagues at St. Mary's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospice House. Because of the current health emergency, there will be a graveside burial for the immediate family only. Our grief joins that of so many people throughout the world who have lost their loved ones during this time. We are comforted by our family, our friends, and by God's strength that never, ever goes away.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
10/11/1958 - 5/6/2020
Bilal Mohamed Rabai, age 61, of Watkinsville, Georgia, passed from this earth to heaven on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was in the middle of a brave recovery from heart surgery. His last days were filled with love and hope for the future.
The first child of Amneh Kobeissi and Mohamed Rabai, Bilal was born on October 11, 1958, in Bo, Sierra Leone, West Africa. He was educated at boarding school in Lebanon and then joined his family's business in the Central African Republic. In 1989, he married Mary Stedwill and immigrated to Toledo, Ohio. Bilal became a Registered Nurse, BSN and later earned his MSN and MBA degrees. During his career, he and his family also lived in Winchester, Virginia; Hudson, Ohio; Chanhassen, Minnesota; and finally settled in Watkinsville, where Bilal was Director of Surgical Services at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, Georgia, for the last seven years.
Bilal was the loving husband of Mary. He was the calm big brother of siblings Samir (Lama), Suzanne (Hussein), and Ghozaya. He was the devoted father of Hadi (Fafi), Nour (Carol), Stephen, Jeffery, Jacob, Amani, Andre, and Jean-Luc. Bilal's great joy was spending time with his five grandchildren, Alissar, Mila, Naia, Elliana, and Reign.
Our family is grateful for the skill, dedication, and compassion of Bilal's colleagues at St. Mary's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospice House. Because of the current health emergency, there will be a graveside burial for the immediate family only. Our grief joins that of so many people throughout the world who have lost their loved ones during this time. We are comforted by our family, our friends, and by God's strength that never, ever goes away.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.