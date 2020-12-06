Bill Dietz



Bill Dietz passed away at his home in Quartzsite AZ on November 24, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy; and siblings, Greg (Chris), Ken (Helen), Duane and Bernadette.



Bill was born in Chicago, IL on April 10th, 1942. He attended Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio and later served in the Air Force. Bill worked loading trucks for many years in California, and was known for his varied interests in history, the arts, sailing with his dog Kanuk, motorcycles and sports cars. He will be greatly missed and remembered by his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with family.





