Bill Jack Decator Jr.


1944 - 2019
Bill Jack Decator Jr. Obituary
Bill Jack Decator Jr.

Bill Jack Decator Jr., age 75, of Leesburg Fl., passed away peacefully on October 19,2019. Born September 18, 1944 in Saginaw Mi., to Bill (Duke) and Mary (Jimmie) Decator. Bill graduated in 1962 from Whitmer High School. He was employed by Chevrolet Transmission Plant Toledo, Grey Iron Foundry Saginaw, and retired from Defiance Foundry. Bill enjoyed hunting, reading, driving his Corvette, and conversing with anyone.

Bill is survived by wife Sherry; sons, John (Renee) Decator, Dan (Joni) Decator, Bill Chip (Melissa) Decator III; daughter, Jonelle (Dean) Pianta, 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; brother, Bob (Carol) Decator; nephews, Aaron (Dawn) Decator, Sean Decator, and many wonderful cousins.

Arrangements handled by Baldwin Brothers Crematorium Apoka, Fl.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
