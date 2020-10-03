(News story) McCOMB, Ohio - Bill K. Detamore, a retired Otsego schools principal, who as a Hancock County music educator inspired students to take up instruments and join the school band, died Sept. 24 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was 92.
He was in declining health for several months, his daughter Gail Malloy said.
Mr. Detamore and his wife, Shirley, moved decades ago to three acres in Hancock County's Pleasant Township. He planted a large garden until three years ago. He tended fruit trees, including enough apple trees to produce, through the 2019 harvest, more than 200 gallons of cider.
He retired in 1982 from Wood County's Otsego district, telling The Blade beforehand that he found his career "very rewarding." He was principal of Haskins and Weston elementary schools. He'd been an elementary principal for a decade in North Baltimore, Ohio, and for a time in the Eastwood district.
"Kids really felt he cared about what they were doing," Ms. Malloy, a retired McComb teacher, said. "The staff felt like he listened to them, and he stood up for them in relationship to the board of education and principal."
He started as an instrumental and vocal music teacher in Royal Oak, Mich.
The McComb school district hired him in 1953, and he remained for 13 years. He was the sole music teacher of kindergarten through high school students for a decade.
While encouraging the youngest students in music, Mr. Detamore also led the high school choir, the concert band, the marching band.
"He was one of those magic people, as far as getting the kids to respect him and like him," his daughter said. "Dad used to go to study halls and talk to the kids and say, 'You need to be in choir'; 'You need to be in the band.'"
His McComb marching band played football games, but also area parades. Residents brought picnics for the band's Sunday park concerts. Even in the hospital, he spoke about the marching band to caregivers.
Ron Cable in the 1960s knew Mr. Detamore's McComb band as the biggest and best in Hancock County and asked to student teach under him.
"Bill was my mentor," said Mr. Cable, who retired in 1995 after 31 years of teaching music and directing bands in the Arlington Local district. "He was fair. He was stern, and he was the boss. He loved his kids, and you could tell that when they interacted."
Mr. Detamore later directed the McComb schools' alumni band and choir.
A member of the McComb Lions Club, he was a former assistant director of the Lions' all-state band. He also directed choirs at McComb United Methodist and, in North Baltimore, St. James United Methodist churches.
He was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Darke County, Ohio, to Dorothy and Keith Detamore. An Army veteran of World War II, he served stateside. He majored in music education at Otterbein College and had a master of music education degree from Bowling Green State University.
Surviving are his wife, the former Shirley Adams, whom he married June 5, 1949; sons Keith and Mark Detamore; daughters Diane Dendiu and Gail Malloy; sister, Betty Shives; brother, Phil Detamore; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Services were private. The family intends to hold a public celebration of Mr. Detamore's life next year at Hanneman Funeral Home in McComb.
The family suggests tributes to the McComb Lions Club or a charity of the donor's choice
.
