Billie C. Carrell
02/10/1932 - 05/18/2020
Billie C. Carrell, 88, of Maumee, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Lakes of Monclova Assisted Living Center. Bill was born February 10, 1932 on his parents' farm west of Johnsonville, Illinois, to William (Elmer) and Mintie (Powless) Carrell.
Bill graduated from Cisne (IL) High School. After studying electronics, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Europe during the Korean War. Afterward, he earned both a B.S. and M.S in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University. While in college, he married Mildred Sparks.
Some of his fond memories from his professional career involved working on and designing parts for the Mercury and Gemini space programs. In 1970, Bill and his family moved to Toledo when he began working for Owens-Illinois. He continued working for O-I until he retired in 1998.
Bill became actively involved in Christian activities following his commitment to Jesus in his early adulthood. He served as Educational Director at the First Baptist Church of Waterville, and in his later years he taught a Sunday School class and was a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Perrysburg.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Sparks), who passed away in April 2019. He is survived by his four children, Ron (Mary) Carrell of Columbus, Lynnadene Carrell of Toledo, Dawn (Jim) Nowaczyk of Holland, and David (Susan) Carrell of Saline, MI. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Sarah, Alisa, Olivia, Austin, Raegan, and Parker. One grandson, Jacob, preceded him in death. His two brothers, Rancel Carrell and Verle Carrell, also preceded him in death.
The family understands that concern with the COVID-19 virus will cause many to be wary of participating in funeral-related activities. However, those who wish will be happily received Friday, May 22, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee. To ensure adequate physical distancing, the funeral service that follows will be limited to family members. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery (Waterville). Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
02/10/1932 - 05/18/2020
Billie C. Carrell, 88, of Maumee, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Lakes of Monclova Assisted Living Center. Bill was born February 10, 1932 on his parents' farm west of Johnsonville, Illinois, to William (Elmer) and Mintie (Powless) Carrell.
Bill graduated from Cisne (IL) High School. After studying electronics, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Europe during the Korean War. Afterward, he earned both a B.S. and M.S in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University. While in college, he married Mildred Sparks.
Some of his fond memories from his professional career involved working on and designing parts for the Mercury and Gemini space programs. In 1970, Bill and his family moved to Toledo when he began working for Owens-Illinois. He continued working for O-I until he retired in 1998.
Bill became actively involved in Christian activities following his commitment to Jesus in his early adulthood. He served as Educational Director at the First Baptist Church of Waterville, and in his later years he taught a Sunday School class and was a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Perrysburg.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Sparks), who passed away in April 2019. He is survived by his four children, Ron (Mary) Carrell of Columbus, Lynnadene Carrell of Toledo, Dawn (Jim) Nowaczyk of Holland, and David (Susan) Carrell of Saline, MI. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Sarah, Alisa, Olivia, Austin, Raegan, and Parker. One grandson, Jacob, preceded him in death. His two brothers, Rancel Carrell and Verle Carrell, also preceded him in death.
The family understands that concern with the COVID-19 virus will cause many to be wary of participating in funeral-related activities. However, those who wish will be happily received Friday, May 22, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee. To ensure adequate physical distancing, the funeral service that follows will be limited to family members. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery (Waterville). Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.