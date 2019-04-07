Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sylvania, OH
Billie Jean Dennison


Billie Jean Dennison Obituary
Billie Jean Dennison

Billie Jean Dennison, 88, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, their Wedding Anniversary, at Flower Hospital. She was born in Ada, OH, November 5, 1930 to parents James and Beula (Kroske) Ferrall.

Billie is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Ted Dennison; daughters Michele (Rick) Ritzenthaler, Andera (Jerry) VanEtten, Meg Dellinger, and Mary Beth (Steve Jawarski) Dennison; sons Jim (Beverly), John, and Steve Dennison; 8 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Monday April 8th at 10 AM.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
