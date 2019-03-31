Billie Lou Carson



Billie Lou Carson, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 27, 2019 at Kingston of Sylvania. She was born June 18, 1932 in Powell, Ohio to the late William and Wanda (Pinney) Campbell. Billie graduated from Dublin (OH) High School in 1950 and completed her studies at The Ohio State University in dental hygiene. Her humble beginnings taught her at an early age the value of family, service to others and an unwavering faith. Billie was foremost a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially attending the many sporting events of her grandchildren and summers with family on Round Lake. Billie was also an avid fan of Ohio State and University of Toledo athletics. She found great joy in caring for her home, including decorating for the holidays, working in her flower gardens and ponds, and mowing her lawn (often 5 times per week!). Billie worked as dental hygienist for Dr. Rogers in Toledo prior to raising her family. After her children went to school, she was a teacher's aide caring for special needs children in Toledo Public Schools for many years. Billie will always be remembered as a sweet, caring and giving person that had a genuine interest in everyone she encountered. She will equally be remembered for her elegant style and grace, even up to the end.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kim (Larry) McGill and Lisa (Mike) Valigosky; and grandchildren, Justin and Landon McGill, Lauren and Carson Valigosky. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 60 years, Robert Carson; and sister, Jodie Carone. Special thanks to the devoted staff at Kingston of Sylvania and Ohio Living Home Health Hospice of Greater Toledo.



Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Alliance Church, 2201 Monroe St., Toledo. Committal will be private.



Memorials are suggested to First Alliance Church, University of Toledo Athletics, Hospice or a charity of your choosing.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2019