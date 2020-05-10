Billie S. (Barnett) Wolfert
Billie (Barnett) Wolfert died peacefully on May 3, 2020. Billie lived a beautifully blessed and meaningful life. She was born on October 10, 1934 in Belton, KY, to W.G. and Mildred (Roberson) Stanley. She loved her family, her church and music, playing the oboe in High School and organ and piano for her church. Her Christian faith was her guiding value.
Her first husband, James F Barnett, a retired Army Officer, died in 1992. Together they raised three children, Brent, Jamie and Chris. In 2002 she married Karl Wolfert who died in 2014.
Billie is preceded in death by her husbands, James and Karl and her son, Brent. She is survived by her children, Jamie (Dave) Boothe, Chris (June) Barnett; daughter-in-law, Jeri Barnett; step children, Paul Wolfert, Heidi (Dan) Oswald, Heather (Josh) Winkler; seven grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two step- great-grandchildren, brothers Warren (Judy) Stanley and Steve (Susan) Stanley and sister Joyce Bottoms.
Funeral services will be private on Monday May11, 2020 at Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home followed by a private burial in North Olmsted, OH. The family suggests memorial contributions in Billie's honor to the National MS Society or the charity of your choice. Please view and sign Billie's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.