Billy C. Forsee
Billy C. Forsee, age 82, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Jonesboro, Illinois to Robert and Albertine Forsee. He served three years in the 11th Airborne Division of the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper. Billy graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor's in Organizational Management and the University of Toledo with his MBA. He worked for many years at Owens Illinois Glass Container Division as well as Foodtown and NAMSA before retiring in Sylvania.
Billy could fix anything (except a broken heart which he was fond of saying). He was a salesman's worst nightmare and he was the originator of the "dad joke". He was a wonderful neighbor and was often seen shoveling someone's driveway or performing small tasks for people who needed help-all with a smile on his face and a few funny anecdotes to share. All his grandchildren who lived in town knew grandpa was just a phone call away if they needed a tire changed or if their hot water heater was on the blink. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Lou (Lambie) Forsee; and his four children: Ann Cipriani (Pat Burrington), Gail (Kent) Bishop, Russell (Marjorie) Forsee, and Laura (J.D.) Georlett; his gang of grandchildren; and his adored great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Forsee; and sister-in-law, Delores Forsee.
The family is deeply appreciative of the care and compassion he received at ProMedica Hickman Cancer Center and Ebeid Hospice.
Services will begin on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4225 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43623. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Presbyterian Church and ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. Arrangements were handled by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422).
Published in The Blade from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020