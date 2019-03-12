Billy H. Brigman



Billy H Brigman passed away on March 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Cooley),; and their son, Mark. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Odie Odell, Norvell Valjean and Averill Leroy; and his sisters Ruby Dale and Alice Estelle. He is survived by his daughter, Maribeth Genson (Tim); his two grandsons Andy (Erica) and Pete (Samantha); and four great-grandchildren, Connor and Corinne, Calvin and Birdie.



Bill was born in Greenville, Texas on October 21, 1922. His parents were James "Jack" Arthur and Valverda (Collins). Bill was orphaned at an early age. He and his sister, Alice, travelled to Tiffin, Ohio to enter the Junior Order United American Mechanics orphan's home. The Junior Home provided him with a home, an education and a trade. Bill had many fond memories of growing up in the Home where he played football, basketball and baseball.



After graduation, Bill enlisted in the Navy. He began his naval career attending college at Northwestern. He was later assigned as an instructor in Florida. After requesting combat duty, he served on the USS Lunga Point carrier ship until his discharge, flying in a torpedo/bomber plane as a radioman/gunner.



After discharge from the Navy, Bill returned to Tiffin, where he met Mary. Three months later they were married on August 18, 1946. He liked telling people that he took one look at Mary and knew she was the girl he wanted to marry. While working for the Advertiser Tribune in Tiffin, he apprenticed with a mason. He then built their first house in Tiffin. When he started working for The Toledo Blade, he built another house outside Bowling Green where they raised their family.



Bill and Mary were season ticketholders for BGSU basketball and hockey. They were affectionately known as Mr. & Mrs. B by the hockey team. They also enjoyed classic car shows where they entered their 32 Ford Sedan Delivery and 47 Ford convertible cars. Bill was an avid golfer. He tried to golf every day the weather permitted. He continued to golf into his nineties.



The family would like to thank the caring professionals from Heritage Corner Health Care Campus and Bridge Hospice for their kindness and compassion in the care of Bill and his family.



Bill's visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 19865 Washington St., Tontogany, Ohio. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. Pastor Jennifer Jackson of Haskins Community Church will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Homekid Memorial Park. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019