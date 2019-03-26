The Blade Obituaries
Billy Joe Guerrero Obituary
Billy Joe Guerrero

Billy Joe Guerrero, 42, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2019. Billy enjoyed cooking, MMA training and spending time with family and friends. As he grew older Billy was always trying to be helpful to those he cared about and had recently accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Billy is survived by his mother and stepfather Brad and Carmen Ball; children Joey and Courtnie Albert; brothers, Eliberto Guerrero III (Shelly), Random Ball (Corey), and Jason Ball (Courtney); Fiancée Carrie Northington and her daughter Mariah; and many Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Eliberto Guerrero Jr.; son, Carlito Guerrero; and sister, Nichole Ball.

A memorial gathering will be held on ­Friday, March 29 at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. beginning at 5:30. Prayer service to start at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the family or Epiphany Lutheran Church at 915 N. Reynolds Rd.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
