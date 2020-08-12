1/
Billy Lee White
1939 - 2020
Billy Lee White

Billy Lee White, age 81 years, a resident of Belington, WV, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was married to Mary Ellen Helmick, who preceded him in death August 9, 2003.

He is survived by three sons. Preceding him in death was one daughter, Michelle Lynn Brittingham and daughter-in-law, Debra White.

Billy was a mechanic with Roadway Transportation prior to his retirement and was a member of Teamsters Local 20.

A memorial service will be held in Toledo, OH, at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1428 Gage Road, Toledo, OH 43612. The Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins is in charge of the arrangements for Billy Lee White. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblynfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Tomblyn Funeral Home Inc
45 Randolph Ave
Elkins, WV 26241
(304) 636-5595
