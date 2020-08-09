Billy LewisBilly Lewis, 67, of Graytown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born May 16, 1953 in Manchester, Kentucky. He always joked he was a graduate of Horsecreek Elementary. Billy was a husband, father, papaw, brother, cousin and friend. He married the love of his life Delores in May of 1970. Together they raised four children.Billy worked at GM Powertrain in Toledo, Ohio from 1979 to 2017. During that time he served as District 9 Committeeman, Shop Chairman, Vice Chairman, and most recent Chairman of the UAW Local 14. Billy was a dedicated employee and worked long hours representing the fine people of the Local 14. He was fair, listened to all and loved by so many of his co-workers. His work ethic was once to be admired of, which was something he passed on to his children. It was important for him to provide for his family.Billy always welcomed anyone into his home, whether it be a cookout, fish fry, or a good breakfast with biscuits and gravy, he always made sure you did not leave hungry. One of his favorite meals he requested often was beans and taters. He enjoyed camping trips, fishing trips and spending time with family back home in Kentucky. An avid sports fan, he could talk to you about his love for the Cleveland Browns, Kentucky Wildcats, THE Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR.His faith was important to him. Billy was saved and loved the Lord. He prayed for all and was loved by his church family.Billy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Delores; their four children, Billy (Chrissy) Lewis, Lori (Rob) Groll, Lynette (Bob) Daniel, Dane (Kathy) Lewis; 9 wonderful grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; fur companion and "5th child" Mya; 8 remaining brothers and sisters; countless cousins, nieces and nephews who will certainly miss him so very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, RC and Maude Lewis; in-laws, Arthur and Francis Miller; and 3 siblings.Friends and family may visit Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd., Millbury, Ohio, 43447 on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Elliston Cemetery. Those who wish to express their sympathy are asked to donate to Elmore Church of God. His family wishes to thank the Davita Dialysis Center for their care and treatment."Paps" as he was referred to by his grandchildren most, gave him the award "Best Papaw Ever." He never let them leave their house or end a phone call without letting them know much he loved them and how proud he was of them.