Billy M. McMullenBilly M. McMullen, age 95, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born on September 22, 1924, to Charles and Charlotte (Recker) McMullen in Toledo. Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, 93rd Battalion from 1943 – 1946 as a Seabee 3rd Class Pharmacist Mate serving during WWII. He was employed with Libbey Owens Ford for over 30 years before retiring in 1984. Billy's smile, spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Edward Buchert; his wife, Doris McMullen; son, Kevin McMullen; and sister, Shirley McMullen. Billy is survived by his son, Brian (Charlene) McMullen; grandson, John (Darren MacDonald) Pinney; and daughter-in-law, Debra McMullen.Per Billy's request there will be no visitation or services at this time. Newcomer Funeral Home, West Sylvania Chapel (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services.Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.