Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holland Free Methodist Church
6605 Angola Road
Holland, OH
View Map
Billy Ray "Bill" Lucas


1960 - 2019
Billy Ray "Bill" Lucas Obituary
Billy "Bill" Ray Lucas

Billy "Bill" Ray Lucas

Feb 5, 1960 – Aug 26, 2019



Billy "Bill" Ray Lucas was born on February 5, 1960 in Toledo, Ohio. He was one of three children born from the union of the late Cecil and the late Violet (Blankenship) Lucas. Bill was a graduate of Springfield High School, graduating with the class of 1979.

Bill supported his family as an auto mechanic, working for various shops in the Toledo area. Most recently he has been employed by DC Autocare in Sylvania, where he has been a hardworking mechanic for more than ten years.

Billy "Bill" Ray Lucas, age 59 of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 26, 2019 at home. In addition to his parents; he was preceded by his sister: Brenda Brown. To cherish his memory, Bill leaves his three children; Cecil "Eddie" (Erin) Lucas of Portage, Indiana, Carson Lucas of Toledo and Courtney (Brent) Lucas- Simmons of Maumee; sister: Carla (Harold) Burleson of Liberty Center; grandchildren: Jordyn, Parker, Chancelar, Molly, Choalsen, Miriam, Jacob, Margaret, and Mabel; and many loving niece and nephews.

Friends may gather from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Road, Holland, Ohio. A memorial celebrating his life will begin at 4:00 pm with a dinner to follow at the church with Pastor Keith Simpson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holland Free Methodist Memorial Fund Arrangements have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419) 865-8879.

Special memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.

www.neville-funeral.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 30, 2019
