IN MEMORIAM

BIRDIE C. HOGAN

Oct 27, 1939 - Feb 22, 2017

Hey Babe, I think it took time for us to fully realize what a terrific couple we were together... And we were!

I love and miss you as much today as I did that day two years ago when our Lord and Savior called you home.

They say, “You'll get over it.” No Babe, you never get over it, but you can get through it. Our years together, your laughter and your sense of humor have prepared us to get through it.

Babe, you will forever be

in our hearts.

CV, Rick, Clyde Jr., Lynne, and Kevin

