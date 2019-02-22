Home

Birdie C. Hogan

Birdie C. Hogan Obituary
IN MEMORIAM
BIRDIE C. HOGAN
Oct 27, 1939 - Feb 22, 2017
Hey Babe, I think it took time for us to fully realize what a terrific couple we were together... And we were!
I love and miss you as much today as I did that day two years ago when our Lord and Savior called you home.
They say, “You'll get over it.” No Babe, you never get over it, but you can get through it. Our years together, your laughter and your sense of humor have prepared us to get through it.
Babe, you will forever be
in our hearts.
CV, Rick, Clyde Jr., Lynne, and Kevin
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019
