BIRDIE C. HOGAN


1939 - 2017
BIRDIE C. HOGAN
Oct 27, 1939 - Feb 22, 2017
Happy Birthday Babe,
This is your third birthday that you have celebrated in heaven with our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ & all our family members & friends who have gone on to glory. I can only imagine the celebration you are having.
Babe, I love & miss you so much. Our last 25 years together were without question the best years of my life.
Missing you so much,
CV, Rick, Clyde Jr., Lynne, & Kevin
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Oct. 27, 2019
