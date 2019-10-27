|
|
IN MEMORIAM
BIRDIE C. HOGAN
Oct 27, 1939 - Feb 22, 2017
Happy Birthday Babe,
This is your third birthday that you have celebrated in heaven with our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ & all our family members & friends who have gone on to glory. I can only imagine the celebration you are having.
Babe, I love & miss you so much. Our last 25 years together were without question the best years of my life.
Missing you so much,
CV, Rick, Clyde Jr., Lynne, & Kevin
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Oct. 27, 2019