IN MEMORIAM
BIRDIE C. HOGAN
Oct 27, 1939 - Feb 22, 2017
Hey Babe,
It's been three years now, and Babe, I don't want to get over you. Having you in my life made me a better man.
Remembering you.. This day especially I think about “Back in the Day”. About all those old love songs that seemed to have been written just for us. Remembering all those good times is how I get through the pain of losing you.
You could find humor in almost anything, which is one of the reasons why you are loved and missed by so many.
Forever,
CV, Lynnie, Clyde Jr., Rick, & Kevin
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2020