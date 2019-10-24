Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Blain J. Stobinski


1958 - 2019
Blain J. Stobinski Obituary
Blain J. Stobinski

Blain J. Stobinski, 61, of Temperance, MI, died Monday, October 21, 2019. Born January 6, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Chester and Rita (Lewis) Stobinski. A 1976 graduate of Bedford High School, he married Julie Clarkson on September 25, 1993. Blain was Vice President for Prestige Store Interiors in Toledo for the past 35 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Julie; children, Joleen (Randy) Schweer, Matthew (Belinda) and Taylor Stobinski; brothers, Ronald (Sue), Chet, Jr. and Alan (Amy) Stobinski; sisters, Kathleen (Ronald) Judy, Brenda Berns, Aimee Wehrle; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, and 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the s Project.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019
