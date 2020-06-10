Blanche Adelia Ellis
1940 - 2020
Blanche Adelia Ellis

June 29, 1940 - June 7, 2020

Blanche Adelia Ellis, long-time resident of Point Place met her Lord and Savior, and was reunited with her loving husband on June 7th, 2020. Blanche was born June 29, 1940, to Damey Cisneros, and lovingly raised by step-father, Ignacio Cisneros, both preceding her in death. She was one of seven siblings, all whom she loved dearly. Blanche moved to California to attend college, devoting much of her time to World Vision, a cause she remained faithful to for more than 50 years. In 1966 she transferred to Detroit Bible College, where she met the love of her life, Samuel Jennings Ellis, he preceded her in death this past December. Always trusting in God's will, they raised four adoring children together. Blanche lived all her days as a faithful servant of God, teaching Bible stories at home and in Sunday school with joyful enthusiasm! Blanche was always young at heart still loving her games, dance parties and having fun with her grandkids. She worked in the Accounting department of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for 27 years, retiring in 2008. Despite the hardship of being half blind and half deaf, she clearly saw and heard where she could help; praying and generously giving to those in need. In her presence, she made others feel unconditionally loved and safe. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her. Blanche was everything to everyone.

In addition to her parents and spouse, also preceding her in death was her infant son, Preston; and siblings, Arthur, Alfred and Aline.

She is survived by four doting children, Jennifer (Karl) Griffiths, Wendi (Jeff) Bretzloff, Lee Ellis and Chad (Fran) Ellis; eight admiring grandchildren, Haley, Nicholas, Joseph, Lydia, David, Samuel, Faith, and Isabel; loving siblings, Albert, Damey and Yvonne; faithful pup, Emma Clementine; numerous beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

The family would like to thank the loving care received by Jessica and Cindy, from Toledo Home Hospice of NWO, and all those who kind-heartedly prayed for her.

Due to COVID-19, visitation will be private on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Funeral services will be webcasted at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020, thru the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI .(www.pawlakfuneralhome.com). Interment will be at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Worldvision.org

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
webcasted
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Blanche was a blessing. I loved her and Sam like family. I will miss her dearly . they both were a blessing.❤
Suzette fischer
Neighbor
