Blanche Edna (Ankenbrandt) Hager



Blanche E. (Ankenbrandt) Hager, 92, formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on May 20, 2019 at Perrysburg Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio. Blanche was born on May 27, 1926 to John and Florence (Munger) Ankenbrandt. She was a lifelong member of Epiphany of the Lord – St. Thomas Aquinas Church and was married there to Robert F. Hager on September 20, 1947. They recently celebrated 71 years of marriage. Blanche attended Central Catholic High School and graduated from Mary Manse College with honors. She worked for Amino Products, Harbauer's Cannery, Welcome Wagon, and as a teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas school for 20 years. Blanche was an officer for the St. Thomas Aquinas Altar and Rosary Society and its president for three years. She served on various church committees including Girl Scouts, Blood Bank, and Care and Share funeral luncheons, sewed altar clothes and baptismal garments, sewed craft items for craft and bake sales, and worked the annual church festivals and flea markets. Blanche was also a member of the St. Charles Auxiliary Guild. Blanche loved to travel. In 1981 and 1994, she toured Europe for a month with her sister Helen Shinaver Bouya and Rome with her sister-in-law Johnette Ankenbrandt respectively.



Blanche is survived by daughters, Carolyn (Martin) Marsh, Marilyn (Paul) Skotynsky, and Beverly (Ray) Panning; and son, Robert J. (Joy) Hager. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Blanche was recently preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Hager. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, John Jr., Reverend Richard, Reverend Thomas, Helen Shinaver Bouya, and Gerald.



The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 South Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio, 43616 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayer services at 4:00 pm. The family will also greet friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Epiphany of the Lord – St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 729 White Street, Toledo, Ohio, 43605 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Parish cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Blanche's name may be made to the or Epiphany of the Lord - St. Thomas Aquinas Church.



Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019