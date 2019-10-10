Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Blanche "Cookie" Fessler


1934 - 2019
Blanche "Cookie" Fessler Obituary
Blanche "Cookie" Fessler

Blanche "Cookie" Fessler, 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Oregon Healthcare. She was born on October 5, 1934 to Fred and Agnes (Harter) Wollenbacker in Toledo, OH. She was raised by her Grandpa and Grandma Rigo and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets, shopping, Tweety Bird, and lighthouses.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; grandchildren, Heather Fessler and Robert Forgette.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary, Dennis (Suzanne), Laurie (Donald) Forgette; grandchildren, William, Gary II, April, Holly, Justin; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings, Patricia Greenshields, Robert Harter, Sebastian Rothman, and David Harter.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH, from 9:00 am until the start of funeral services at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio or the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2019
