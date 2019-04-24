Blanche Mae Hull



Blanche Mae Hull, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Manor at Perrysburg, at the age of 92. She was a very spirited and strong woman who loved family very much. Blanche was an avid reader, who loved knitting and cooking for all her family and also worked in sales at the former Lamson's Department Store. She was born April 27, 1926 in Toledo, OH to Delbert and Doris (Laycock) Hardy. Blanche was a parishioner of Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania, OH.



Blanche is survived by her children, Robert (Judy) Hull Jr., Barb (Tom) Flynn, Bonnie Jankowski, and William (Tina) Hull; grandchildren, Holly (Fran), Craig, Jeffrey (Missy), Abbey, Amy (John), Lisa (Jay), Kari, and Aaron (Angie); and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hull Sr.; brother, Eugene Hardy; sister, Betty Flath; and a granddaughter.



Family and friends may visit Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



The family would like to thank the Manor at Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their kindness and special care of our beloved. A special thanks to Dischell and Kayla for their overwhelming love and care for our mother. Memorial donations may be given to a . Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019