Blanche Sanchez
1957 - 2020
Blanche Sanchez

05/01/1957 - 09/11/2020

Blanche Sanchez was called home by the Lord on Friday September 11, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. Blanche was born to Albert and Consuelo Sanchez on May 1, 1957. She had a way of making friends everywhere she went. She found joy in providing others a hot meal and an open ear. Blanche enjoyed traveling the country, checking out the sites and the casinos. She loved the outdoors and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her voice was her signature and her laugh was infectious. She had a passion for living life to the fullest. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her sons, Ismael (Emily) Gomez, Javier (Carmen) Gomez; sisters, Elida (John) Palomo, Juanita, Suzanna, Weda and Virginia Sanchez; her brothers, Pete and Albert Sanchez. Her grandchildren, Frankie, Ismael, Ilaina, Catarino, Lexis, Locario, Esperanza, Joshua, Angelica, Manuel, Anthony, Aliyah, Javier, Isreal and Gabriella. Great grandchildren, Adalynn and Antonio; and much extended family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Gomez; son, Fransisco Martinez Gomez; father, Albert Sanchez; mother, Consuelo Sanchez; nephews, Isreal Garcia and Marcos Pecina Sanchez; sisters, Gabriella Flores (Fishy), Gloria and Antonia Sanchez; brothers, Joseph (Bucky), Albert and Tom Sanchez; and husband, Fransisco Gomez.

Her Family will receive friends for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 40 in building at a time, guest please limit your time so that others may have a chance to pay their respects and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Friday after 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. A celebration of life dinner will be held for family and close friends on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at The East Side Cantina.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
03:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
The East Side Cantina
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
