Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
17955 W. Third St.
Elliston, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
17955 W. Third St
Elliston, OH
Blanche V. Batesole


1934 - 2019
Blanche V. Batesole Obituary
Blanche V. Batesole

Blanche Violet Batesole, 84, of Martin, Ohio died Sunday evening, October 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born October 15, 1934 in Graytown, Ohio to Lester and Esther (Freimark) Sondergeld. She was a 1952 graduate of Oak Harbor High School and worked at the former Erie Army Depot and various other places.

On March 7, 1959 she married Steve Batesole and he preceded her in death in 2016. Blanche loved music and was an avid reader. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston, where she is still a member.

Survivors include her son, William (Elizabeth) Batesole, and daughter, Faye (Lee) Markham and grandson Andrew Wax. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dennis and husband, Steve.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 17955 W. Third St., Elliston, Ohio.43432. Visitation will be in the church from 9 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Elliston Cemetery. Memorials in Blanche's name may be directed to the church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or the Donor's Choice. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio, is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the love and care shown to Blanche during her illness, it was truly appreciated.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
