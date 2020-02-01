|
|
Bob P. Baum
Bob P. Baum of Millbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on January 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 4, 1945, to James and Freda Baum, and was a proud graduate of Lake High School, class of 1963. Bob began a career with Boilermakers Local 85 in 1968, where he served on the Executive Board and as a Dispatcher, before retiring in May 2003. Bob enjoyed many hobbies, but most of all he loved spending time with his friends, family, and dogs, Bella and May.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Mary Ann Baum; son, Allen Sprouse; daughter, Pamela (John Snyder) Burch; brother, Jay (Lois) Baum; sisters, Jan (Kenny) Ford, Freda Baum; sister-in-law, Judith Baum; grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Bailey, Cassidy, Tanner; 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, dear friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, James, Freda Baum; brother, Denis Baum; brother-in-law, Tom Lagos; son, Michael Sprouse, and son-in-law, Gary Burch.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel 1111 Woodville Rd., Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, February 3, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 1, 2020