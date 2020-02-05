|
Bobbi Johnson Filipiak
It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Bobbi Johnson Filipiak on Sunday, February 2, 2020, following a seven-year battle with cancer. The wife of Jim and mother of Kate the Great, Bobbi was as engaging, thoughtful and compassionate individual as she was a fierce warrior in her battle with cancer.
A non-smoker, she was diagnosed with stage III lung cancer in 2013. Courses of radiation, chemotherapy and surgery would follow, resulting in stretches of remission; however, the cancer would return. Between clinical trials and treatments targeting her genetic markers, Bobbi would advocate for more funding for research and was active in Lungevity, a national organization for lung cancer patients and their families.
Bobbi worked as the Human Resources Director for Eaton Corporation's Aerospace division. She had been with the business for more than 20 years. Bobbi graduated from the University of Toledo in 1994 with a degree in communications and public relations. She was a member of the Blue Key National Honor Society. She went on to earn her MBA from Pepperdine University's George L. Graziadio School of Business and Management.
In addition to her husband and daughter, Bobbi is also survived by her parents, Wayne and Becky Johnson; sisters, Shelly Krasa (Paul), Patti Leupp (Chris) and Jodi Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. There will be a funeral Mass for Bobbi on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Gesu Catholic Church, 2045 Parkside Blvd. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers her family has asked that tributes in memory of Bobbi be given to the Katherine Filipiak College Fund, c/o Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623 or online at www.TMCfunding.com.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020