(News story) Bobbi Johnson Filipiak, a motivated corporate executive who dealt with lung cancer for more than seven years and became as driven in her advocacy for clinical trials and treatments, support and care, died Sunday in her Ottawa Hills home. She was 48.
A CT scan not long after the birth in December, 2012, of her daughter, Katherine - "Kate the Great" to many - showed a lung mass, later diagnosed as cancer. She was a nonsmoker.
She and her husband, Jim, traveled the country to major cancer centers, and often she was among the first to take a particular drug.
"Cancer evolves constantly and becomes more resistant," her husband said. Eventually, her cancer couldn't be treated, he added.
"She had a strength of spirit, but a physical strength I don't think I've seen in anybody," he said.
Mrs. Filipiak's advocacy took her to lung cancer summits around the country to address leading doctors. She was active in Lungevity, a national organization to support patients and their families and was a successful fund-raiser locally. She was among advocates who lobbied Congress for access to treatment, equity in funding, and an end to the stigma attached to lung cancer.
Her husband said: "She suffered greatly with so much - the treatments and side effects. She also took up the cause, to raise money and raise awareness."
Marla Schecht, a friend for more than a decade, said, "Kate the Great - that's what kept her going.
"She'd look in the mirror every day and say, 'You're going to beat this. You're not going to let cancer be your life,'" Mrs. Schecht said. "She truly believed in herself, in her place on the planet, that she needed to do as much as she could for Kate and Jim and her sisters and parents."
Mrs. Filipiak created online communities so those in a clinical trial could share their experience and trade tips. She drew people together in corporate and social settings - and as an advocate, she found that others with the disease reached out to her.
She had a bachelor's degree in communications and public relations from the University of Toledo and a master of business administration degree from Pepperdine University.
She began her career with Aeroquip-Vickers, which was acquired by Eaton Corp. She continued in human resources with Eaton. She most recently was a human resources director for Eaton's aerospace division.
She was born April 13, 1971, to Becky and Wayne Johnson. She was a graduate of New Bremen, Ohio, High School, where she ran cross country and was homecoming queen.
The couple, who have been together for 22 years, welcomed friends and neighbors to Christmas evening gatherings and Kentucky Derby and Oktoberfest parties.
"She was so kind and warm and funny and silly," Mrs. Schecht said. "You would look at her and say, 'She is stunning.' She smiled at you, and the whole world smiled."
Surviving are her husband, Jim Filipiak, whom she married March 8, 2007; daughter, Katherine Filipiak; parents, Wayne and Becky Johnson; and sisters, Shelly Krasa, Patti Leupp, and Jodi Johnson.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Gesu Church, where she was a member.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020