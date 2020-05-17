Bobbie E. Parker
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie E. Parker

Bobbie E Parker, 90, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. Bobbie was born in Marion, Indiana on December 31, 1929 to Lena and Johnny Lucas.

Bobbie graduated from Scott High School and the University of Toledo. Bobbie worked many years as an RN. Bobbie was a faithful member of Warren AME Church, Secretary of the Black Beauticians, a member of the Sew and Sew Club and numerous Church activities.

Bobbie was preceded in death by husband, Robert and children, Robbin and Michael Parker. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Robert; granddaughter, Lindsey and four great grandsons. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Pastor Otis Gordon and the Warren AME church family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved