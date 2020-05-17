Bobbie E. Parker



Bobbie E Parker, 90, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. Bobbie was born in Marion, Indiana on December 31, 1929 to Lena and Johnny Lucas.



Bobbie graduated from Scott High School and the University of Toledo. Bobbie worked many years as an RN. Bobbie was a faithful member of Warren AME Church, Secretary of the Black Beauticians, a member of the Sew and Sew Club and numerous Church activities.



Bobbie was preceded in death by husband, Robert and children, Robbin and Michael Parker. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Robert; granddaughter, Lindsey and four great grandsons. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Pastor Otis Gordon and the Warren AME church family.





