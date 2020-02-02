|
|
Mr. Bobby D. Mumford
Mr. Mumford, 69, passed Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and had a passion for music. He is survived by 3 children; 2 stepchildren; 3 special children; numerous grandchildren and 3 siblings. Funeral Services will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020