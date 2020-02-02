Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Bobby D. Mumford

Bobby D. Mumford Obituary
Mr. Bobby D. Mumford

Mr. Mumford, 69, passed Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and had a passion for music. He is survived by 3 children; 2 stepchildren; 3 special children; numerous grandchildren and 3 siblings. Funeral Services will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
