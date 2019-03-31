|
MR. BOBBY J. GRAINGER
Mr. Grainger, 71, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in his home. He was a 30 year retiree of the Daimler Chrysler Corporation a U.S. Army Veteran of the VietNam War and is survived by special friend, Linda Combes; daughters, Mona L. and Tracee Grainger, Ebony J. Higgins and Keearia Poole; 6 grandchildren; brothers, John Roy and Charlie Jone (Peaches) Grainger and sisters, Elizabeth Louise Giles and Teresa L. Grainger. Funeral Services will be 11 am Monday, April 1, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake with Military Honors.
