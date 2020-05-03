Bobby Joe Crape
Bobby Joe Crape, 75, of Toledo, Ohio, departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born December 13, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Vernon Crape and Justine Brown. He had one sister, Louise Jordan. She as well as both parents preceded him in death. Bobby received his formal education from the Milwaukee Public School system. He later relocated to Toledo, Ohio in 1969. He was formerly employed by the Toledo Fire Department, and Chrysler where he later retired. Bobby loved to entertain people in his spare time and was a DJ in many spots around the Toledo area. An avid Jack Daniels lover, he especially enjoyed socializing with his crew at The Classic Lounge and The Grenadier Club. Bobby was a Corvette enthusiast. He owned several of them and could always be seen driving one with his license plate that bore his nickname "FlyNLow". He was a long -standing member of the Corvette Club and frequently took trips with the members out of state to Corvette functions. Bobby is survived by his children, Viva Crape and Shalya Crape of Milwaukee, Tige Crape of Toledo, and Bobby Justin Crape, of Tennessee. He is also survived by special nephew, Darren DeBoe and niece, Aretha Willingham, both of Milwaukee; step daughter, Ronnilynn Russell and special friend, Robin Russell.


Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
