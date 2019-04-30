Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Bobby "Bob" Whitehead Sr.

Bobby "Bob" Whitehead Sr. Obituary
Bobby "Bob" Whitehead, Sr.

Bobby (Bob) Whitehead, Sr. went home to be with Our Lord on April 26, 2019 at the age of 80.

Bob married his love, Villia on August 22, 1959. Bob's hobbies were fishing, fixing lawn mowers, shooting pool, playing poker and being with his friends.

Bob worked at Miller's Fireworks for many years.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Janie (Bull) Parsons, Susan (Jesse) Gregory; sons, Bobby (LeeAnn) Whitehead, Jr and Jesse Daniel Whitehead; grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Tussing, Kristle (Donny) Fennell, Stacie (Chris) Miller and Amandia (Raymond) Havens; and four beautiful great grand babies; brothers, Harold Whitehead, Daryl Whitehead; sisters, Jewel Carpenter and Kathy Lovett. Preceding Bob in death and waiting for him in Heaven, is his loving wife, Villia; grandson, Alvin (Bubby) Parsons, Jr.; parents, Fanny and Elmer Whitehead; brothers, Jim Whitehead, JC Whitehead, Dewey Gibson and Ed Gibson; and sister, Tein Winchester.

Until we see you again, we love you.

The family will receive guests, Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in Bob's memory.

To leave a special message for Bob's family please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
