Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Bonna Rae Weaver


1935 - 2019
Bonna Rae Weaver Obituary
Bonna Rae Weaver

Bonna Rae Weaver, 84 of Toledo passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on October 14, 1935 to Clarence and Helen (Abele) Sauer in South Toledo. It was there she would meet Robert "Bob" Weaver at Newbury School.

She graduated from Whitney high school in Cosmetology. She and Bob raised three sons and were the owner of Bob Weaver and Sons Plumbing. Some years ago she was diagnosed with MS and was courageous, even helping those worse off getting to hydrotherapy.

Bonna is survived by her sister Barbara (Dick) Corbett, sons Chris (Chris Babiuch), Gene (Kathy) and Terry Weaver along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Bob Weaver.

Friends may gather from 3:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Hwy. Holland, (419) 865-8879. A brief memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, who provided comfort and support during her final days. We would like also to thank Mom's special friend, Dawn for her love and support. Those wishing to share special memories or condolences may do so be visiting www.neville-funeral.com.

www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
