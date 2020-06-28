Bonnetta "Bonny" Becker05/29/1947 - 06/25/2020At 4:23 a.m. heaven received an extraordinary gift: Bonnetta Rose Becker.Bonnetta Rose Becker, age 73, of Sylvania, Ohio, died June 25, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born May 29, 1947, in Alger, Ohio, to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Johnny Wizgen (Kathleen McIntosh). Bonny was extremely family oriented, deeply loved by her husband, family, and friends, and revered by her many Toledo Public School students.Survived by her adoring children, Herman Edwin (Yun Ling) Becker of Juneau, Alaska, Toni Kay Becker of Westland, Michigan and Donna Kathleen Collett of Westland, Michigan; grandchildren, Kaytlynn Darlene Collett, Josef Renault Becker and Rosemarie Kathleen Becker; greatest brothers, Aaron (Cynthia) Wizgen and Mark (Delonda) Wizgen; sister-in-law, Sandy (Ronald) Greaser; special aunt, Jan (Russ) Bowman; special uncle, Elvin McIntosh. Remembered fondly by special nieces, Sherry Jazman, Gigi (Ricky) Becker-Marteney, Gina Becker-Zarling, Leigh Ashley (Sovine) Utley, and Ally Marteney; special nephews, Dennis Clemons, James Greaser, Collin Wizgen, Aion Morton-Wizgen, Marcel Pringle, Jr., Mason Wizgen, Noah Utley, Max Zarling, and Ty Zarling; and a host of loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Renault Alan Becker; grandson, Nicolas Gurley-Becker; brother-in-law, James Becker; special nephew, JJ Becker.Friends will be received at Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, OH 43613, on Friday, July 3rd, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. until the time of Services at 7:00 p.m. (visitors are asked to wear mask, guest please limit your time so that others may have a chance to pay their respects and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) Burial, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, burial procession from funeral home to gravesite on July 4th at 9:30 a.m. All those participating in procession are requested to arrive promptly before 9:30 a.m.