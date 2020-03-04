|
|
(News story) Bonnie Atkin Spiess, who as a guidance counselor helped Springfield students make their way through the rigors of school, home, and life, died Feb. 22 in her Sylvania home. She was 78.
The cause was likely heart related, her daughter, Risa Dorf-Brooks, said. Heart problems required care over several months last year. Afterward, she resumed driving and going to Zumba classes and exercising.
"She was really and truly a strong wonderful soul, spirit," her daughter said. "And she fought really hard."
Mrs. Spiess retired in 2004 from the Springfield school district. She became a guidance counselor there in 1977, mostly for elementary students, although she had a stint with middle schoolers.
"Educators are nurturers. They're a special breed," said stepson Dave Spiess, whose father, Jack Spiess, was a University of Toledo professor of education. "She had a genuine caring and willingness to help people who for no fault of their own were presented with challenges."
She worked with students of all abilities and situations in an era when Springfield, as many districts, integrated students with disabilities and other needs into mainstream classrooms.
"She was so good with students," said Bruce Yeager, who retired in 2000 as the Springfield district's director of student services. "She was so compassionate and was so warm and so knowledgeable in the intricacies the nuances of children with different needs.
"She took the time to understand and to listen to kids' problems. I'm going to go so far as to say love. She loved these kids. That's what it all boiled down to," Mr. Yeager said.
Mrs. Spiess began as an educator, from 1963-67, in the Washington Local Schools. In retirement, she helped out as a volunteer at Sylvan Elementary School in the Sylvania district. She also volunteered for the American Red Cross in Toledo.
She and her late husband also were committed to rescuing greyhounds abandoned after their racing days. The couple took in several of the dogs through the years.
"She couldn't stand by that injustice and wanted to make a difference," her daughter said.
Mrs. Spiess enjoyed spending time with family at Round Lake in Michigan and to travel with family - on cruises, to Hawaii.
"She was my friend," her daughter said. "We giggled. We laughed. We worked hard at our relationship. My mom was just likable."
She was open to helping any family member, her stepson said.
"For me, most important, was the role she took for my father. In his later years, his health was failing, and in my eyes she was a saint for providing the loving care she did."
Barbara Frances Atkin was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Cleveland to Jeanie and Morris Atkin.
"She was never Barbara. She was always Bonnie," her daughter said. "Her mother always wanted a 'bonnie lass.' Her mother was from Scotland."
She was a 1959 graduate of Charles F. Brush High School in the South Euclid-Lyndhurst district. She was a graduate of Ohio State University, where she became a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority. She later received a master's degree in early childhood development from UT.
She was formerly married to Michael Dorf.
She and John A. "Jack" Spiess married in 1978. He died June 21, 2011.
Surviving are her daughter, Risa Dorf-Brooks; sons, Robb and Matt Dorf; stepsons, David, Rick, and Tom Spiess; brother, Lawrence "Larry" Atkin; six grandchildren, and three great-granddaughters.
Memorial services will begin at noon Saturday at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, with visitation after 10 a.m..
The family suggests tributes to Humane Ohio on Tremainsville Road or the American Red Cross in Toledo.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020