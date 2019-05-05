Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Inverness Mobile Home Community
6230 Lewis Ave.
Temperance, OH
Bonnie (Neff) Curry

Bonnie L. Curry, 74 of Toledo passed away on May 1,2019 at Foundation Park Care Center after a brief illness. She was born to Raymond and June (Stevens) Neff on Oct. 26, 1944 in Toledo,Ohio.

She graduated from Woodward High School in 1962. Bonnie worked for the City of Toledo, retiring from the Dept. of Public Utilities in 2000.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Nancy Werner. She is survived by daughters Julie (Don) Grzechowiak of Toledo, OH and Joyce Lawrence of Smyrna, NC. Brother, Dennis (Denise) Neff, of White, GA; and sisters Joanne (James) Goad and Jennifer Hurley; and brother-in-law Reid Werner, all of Toledo. Grandchildren: Brandon (Jessica), Brock, Alexander and Elizabeth; four nieces and nephews and their families; and special friends, Nancy and Larry Coci.The family would like to thank all of the staff at Foundation Park, especially Barb and Emily and Hospice nurse Debbie for the excellent care Bonnie received. There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon Saturday, May 11th from 2:00 until 4:00at Inverness Mobile Home Community 6230 Lewis Ave. Temperance,MI 48182

Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019
