Bonnie G. Kruse


1953 - 2020
Bonnie G. Kruse Obituary
Bonnie G. Kruse

Bonnie G. Kruse, 90, of Louisville, KY and formerly Oak Harbor, and Woodville Ohio, passed away January 26, 2020 at The Episcopal Church Home in Louisville, KY. She was born in Bluffton, OH to Allen and Cora (Burkholder) Grismore. On June 17, 1953 in Wauseon, OH she married Merlyn R. Kruse, and he preceded her in death December, 2014. Bonnie worked as a teacher for Woodmore Schools for 30 years before retiring. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, and gardening.

Bonnie is survived by her sons, Lynn D. (Brenda) Kruse, and Kent A. (Michelle) Kruse; daughter, Diane (Michael) Thayer; grandchildren, Heather Cox, Ben, Samantha, Kyle, and Karli Kruse, Julie Peskir, Alan Thayer, and Laura Bartscher; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Dale and George Grismore; and her sister, Geraldine (Grismore) Bucher.

Bonnie generously donated her body to science, and private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been handled by the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials for Bonnie to be given to a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at:

Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
