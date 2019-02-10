Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Bonnie J. Carson Obituary
Bonnie J. Carson

Bonnie J. Carson, 88, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 in the comfort of her daughter's home. Bonnie was born on April 20, 1930 in Pineville, KY. to Edd and Doxie (Gibson) Partin. She married Selwyn Carson in Walbridge in 1947 and together they owned and managed Maumee Mobile Home Park. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sheary (Donald) Boessel, Robin (Bryan) Laughery and Rick Carson; grandchildren, Kelly (Bill) Dodds, Stacy (Jonathon) Pledger, Amy (Scott) Halquist, Shaun (Melissa) Laughery, Heidi (Michael) Huggins, Rochelle (Brian) Bailey, and Ryan Carson; twelve great-grandchildren, and sisters, Ruby (the Late Allan) Brentlinger, and Juanita (the Late Kenneth) Limes. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, Selwyn.

Friends will be received on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121). Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio. Memorials in Bonnie's name may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2101 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33884. Online condolences to her family may be directed to

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019
