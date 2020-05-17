Bonnie J. Powers
1942 - 2020
Bonnie J. Powers

Bonnie J. Powers, 78, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Laurels of Worthington. She was born January 31, 1942, in Toledo, OH, to parents George and Ruth (Haupricht) Young.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Christine (Larry) Glenn; sons, John (Laurie) and William Powers; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma (Steve) Cox; brother, Butch (Sharon) Young; son-in-law, Brian St. Clair and sister-in-law, Pam Young. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Leroy Powers; daughter, Holly St. Clair; brothers, Glen, Dale, and James Young and daughter-in-law, Teresa Powers. Bonnie worked at Cotton Fabric, Toledo, OH for 30 years before retiring.

In her free time, Bonnie loved spending her weekends at the lake with family and friends. Another great past time for Bonnie was bowling, which she loved, and bowled on several leagues. Bonnie loved her Diet Pepsi, so much so that no one better take her Diet Pepsi.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, private graveside services were held. Bonnie was laid to rest beside Leroy at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
